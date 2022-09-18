Jason Evert Wical
Jason Evert Wical, 45 years old, of Temple, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am Monday, September 19, 2022 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Ron Milne officiating. Burial will follow at Greathouse Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 9:45-10:30am at the church prior to the funeral service.
Jason was born November 1, 1976 at Fort Gordon, Georgia to David and Gail Wical. He followed in his father’s footsteps by joining the military after graduating Troy High School in 1996. He served in Special Operations as a communication specialist on the C130 combat shadow, with the US Air Force, from 1996-2004. After the military, he completed his Master’s in Business with a focus in project management. He married his high school sweetheart, Kimberly Randazzo of Troy, sharing in 21 years of marriage. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Luke and Makayla.
Anyone who knew Jason knew he loved his family and was a fierce protector. He was not afraid to stand up for what he believed in and would be available at any time to listen and share his vast wealth of knowledge. He always said he would be a fisherman in Heaven one day and that he and Luke would feast in all the seafood they could eat.
Jason was preceded in death by his son, Luke Evert Wical.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, his daughter, Makayla; his parents, David and Gail Wical of Temple, his brother Brian and sister-in-law Crystal, of Melbourne, Florida, and multiple uncles, aunts and cousins. He is also survived by his only remaining grandmother, JoAnn Catherine Clark, who resides in Knoxville, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of the following organizations that have been dear to our family including: Immanuel Baptist Church of Temple, where he has been a long term member; Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, or the Ronald McDonald House.
Special thanks to our family and friends for their loving support.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.
Paid Obituary