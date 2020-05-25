Services for Andrew Williams Hollas, 88, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Hollas died Thursday, May 21.
He was born Dec. 5, 1931, in Lott to Alvin Hollas Sr. and Minnie Kadlacek Hollas. He married Ruth Olis on June 25, 1955. He worked for Coca-Cola Co. and Academy ISD. He was a member of the Little River Volunteer Fire Department. He also was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Little River Lions Club.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Ernest Hollas, Garland Hollas and Leonard Hollas; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Glut1 Deficiency Foundation at g1dfoundation.org.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.