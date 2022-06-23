Services for Fred J. Henry, 93, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Henry died Sunday, June 19.
He was born Jan. 30, 1929, in Afton to Chester and Annie Henry. He served in the U.S. Marines. He owned Henry’s Service Company. He was a maintenance worker at La Quinta.
He was preceded in death by two sons, John Henry and Gary Henry; and a daughter, Teresa Henry.
Survivors include his wife, Lila Henry of Temple; a son, Mike Henry; and a daughter, Suanne Declue.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any hospice.