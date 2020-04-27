Services for Eddy Daniel “Danny” Moore, 71, of Little River-Academy will be at a later date.
Mr. Moore died Friday, April 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 17, 1949, in Temple to Daniel Lee and Mary Helen Morris Moore.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Moore.
Survivors include a son, Kelly Moore of Little River-Academy; a daughter, Yvonne Moore of Little River-Academy; a sister, Betty Herring of Rogers; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.