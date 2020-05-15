BELTON — Services for Alex Gomez, 68, of Pasadena will be 2 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Gomez died Wednesday, May 13, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 15, 1952, in Belton to Jessie and Teresa Salazar Gomez. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Linda Morgan on March 8, 1986, in Hillsboro. He worked as a security guard.
Survivors include his wife of Pasadena; a son, Andrew Gomez of Houston; a sister, Julia Arriaga of Belton; four brothers, Louis Gomez of Belton, Roy Gomez and Jimmy Gomez, all of Belton, and Raymond Gomez of Round Rock; and a grandchild.