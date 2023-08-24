Services for Gene A. Calhoun, 79, of Gatesville will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church of Temple.
Mr. Calhoun died Friday, Aug. 11, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 25, 1943, in San Antonio. He graduated from Cyfair High School in Houston. He founded his own company, Jason Electric.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Calhoun; two sons, Jason Calhoun and David Murray; three daughters, Cherrise Lacy, Allison Dover and Cara Poulton; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any church or charity.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.