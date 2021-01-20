Services for Lola “Lola B” Benford, 98, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday in Temple Garden of Memories with Cleveland McBride officiating.
Mrs. Benford died Thursday, Jan. 14, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 17, 1922, in Rogers to Carrie and R.B. Wilson. She attended schools in Rogers. She married Robert Edward Benford in 1947. She worked for Tutor Nursing Care. She was a member of 10th & M Church of Christ in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Fred Washington and Larry Benford; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, Robert Benford of Temple; two daughters, Rosalind McBride and Kay Simpson, both of Temple; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.