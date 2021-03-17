Services for Jeffrey Jared Straub, 60, of Taylor will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Jeff Ripple officiating.
Inurnment will be in McGregor Cemetery.
Mr. Straub died Saturday March 6, at his residence.
He was born June 14, 1960, in Woodbury, N.J., to Rae Winkler and Jerome Hoffman. He graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1978. He was a professional musician with the band Freewheeling. He moved to Temple in 1980 and formed the contemporary Christian duo, Sent. He joined the Temple Police Department in 1982. He became the Police Chief in McGregor in 1997 and became the Taylor Police Chief in 1999. He became Taylor assistant city manager in 2010 and interim city manager in 2013. He became Troy city administrator in 2014. He graduated from Liberty Theological Seminary and received an executive certificate in leadership and management from the university of Notre Dame, Mendoza College of Business.
Survivors include a son, Jared Straub of Austin; a daughter Rachel Straub of Temple; a brother, Max Straub of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the city of Troy, 201 E Main St., Troy, TX 76579; Taylor Police Department or Taylor Animal Shelter, City of Taylor, 400 Porter Street, Taylor, TX 76574; or Temple Police Department, 209 E. Ave. A, Temple, TX 76501.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.