ROSEBUD — Services for Shirley Rocha, 80, of Rosebud will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud with the Rev. Juan Garza officiating.
She died Friday, June 19, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 19, 1939, in Rosebud to Martin and Leonor Rocha. She worked for Ropers Ceramics and the U.S. Post Office in Rosebud. She also was a housekeeper and babysitter.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Monday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.