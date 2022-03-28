BELTON — Services for Marilyn Ruth Martin Dearing, 95, of Temple and formerly of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Lakeview Baptist Church with the Rev. Gary Baxley officiating.
Interment will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Dearing died Thursday, March 24, at a Temple care facility.
She was born to J.B. and Johnnie Ruth Howell Martin on Jan. 18, 1927, in Ruston, La. She grew up in Mansfield, La. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church near Mansfield. She graduated from Mansfield High School in 1944. She attended business school in Shreveport, La., and worked part time. She married the Rev. H. Franklin Dearing shortly after World War II ended. She was a bookkeeper for several Texas banks, and worked for the State Water Commission in Austin as well as an insurance company. She was active in church activities such as Women’s Missionary Union, Vacation Bible School, ladies prayer retreats, choir and taught Sunday School classes into her mid-80s.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Sept. 26, 2015.
Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Baxley of Temple; two sons, Stewart Dearing of Temple and Paul Dearing of Idaho; a sister, Mariana Denson of Mansfield; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church of Belton, the Gideon Bible Ministry or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.