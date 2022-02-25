ROCKDALE — Services for Robert Dismuke, 78, of Willis will be 2 p.m. Sunday in Hugh Wilson Cemetery in Tanglewood with the Rev. Casey Goetz officiating.
Mr. Dismuke died Saturday, Feb. 19, in Willis.
He was born Sept. 30, 1943, in Madison, Wis., to Milam A. and Margie E. Story Dismuke. He attended school in Lexington and Houston. He worked as a delivery driver for Demontrond Dodge Jeep. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Houston, the Aldine Bass Club, and Cycle Land Motor Park.
Survivors include two sons, Russell S. Dismuke of Willis and Jason Dismuke of Ledbetter; a brother, Paul Dismuke of Lexington; two sisters, Hedy Daniel of Mount Pleasant and Debra Kay Bundick; and one grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.