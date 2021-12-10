BELTON — Private family services for Warren Allen Cohen, 78, of Temple will be at a later date.
The body was cremated.
Mr. Cohen died Thursday, Nov. 25, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 17, 1943, to Rubin and Marion Cohen in Brooklyn, N.Y. He worked as a mining engineer and an environmental engineer for Ford Motor Co. as well as working in crime scene forensics.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alaine Cohen.
Survivors include two daughters, Michelle of Forney and Barbara of Kennewick, Wash.; a brother, Dan of Dallas; and six grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.