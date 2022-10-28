KILLEEN — No services are planned for Bobbie Jean Smith Johnson, 70, of Temple.
Mrs. Johnson died Monday, Oct. 24, at her residence. She was married to Geral Ray Johnson for 27 years.
Affordable Burial and Cremation Service of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.