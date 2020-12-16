BELTON — Services for Marvin “Dan” Henley Jr., 58, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Mr. Henley died Monday, Dec. 14, at his residence.
He was born May 22, 1962, to Marvin Dan Sr. and Shirley Henley. He attended Belton High School. He worked as an auto mechanic for 40 plus years in the Belton/Temple area.
Survivors include his wife, Vanessa Aunspaugh Henley; a son, Danny Lee Henley of Belton; a daughter, Paula Diane Reeves of Little River-Academy; three sisters, Sandra Guajardo of Belton, Melissa Zamarripa of Kingman, Ariz., and Patty Allum of Yelm, Wash.; and three grandchildren.