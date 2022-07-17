ROSEBUD — Services for Sean Michael Allen, 49, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Rosebud.
Mr. Allen died Saturday, February 12.
He was born March 19, 1972, in Fort Worth. He was adopted by Ben “Billy” and Beth Allen. He graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School. He attended Southwestern university. He was a business analyst in the power industry. He was a designer for the ERCOT power grid system.
Survivors include two daughters, Madeleine Allen and Caroline Allen, both of Chapel Hill, N.C.; his mother of Rosebud; and a sister, Shannon Allen of Austin.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Church.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.