Josephine Murrow Harrison
(Mrs. Tom Harrison)
March 5, 1939
– December 18, 2021
Jo was born in Little River, TX, to Giles Nathan & Lorena Pruitt Murrow. She was raised around Troy graduating in 1958 from Troy High School. After graduation she worked as a car hop at Dairy Mart in Temple. She met the love of her life, Tom Harrison, and married in February 1958. They started their family in Temple. Through the years they lived in Moody, Georgetown, and Lakeway, returning to Moody in 1980, where Jo continued to live until 2014. Tom preceded her in death, November 1996.
Together, they shared many interests and hobbies. Enjoying Sundays at the Little River Dragway with many of their friends, Jo was known to race a car or two herself. Genealogy was her passion. She loved her days digging thru libraries, old books, pictures and cemeteries. If you needed family history, you went to Jo!
She was a member of the Moody VFD Ladies Auxiliary, “Cookie Mom” for the local Girl Scouts, June Fest and Cotton Harvest Festival volunteer. The Cotton Harvest Festival parade was one of her favorite things and she was proud to lead. Time was spent inviting, arranging and getting her “line up” ready. She received numerous awards for her community involvement.
Jo was an elected member of the Moody City Council for 10 plus years. She was proud to be a member of The Eastern Star, Daughters of Republic of Texas, and participated in the Moody Masonic Lodge activities. She and Tom were charter members of the SPJST Lodge #177 Academy.
She worked at the Moody Care Center for 30 plus years, being the Activities Director, planning activities for the residents and their families.
Starting a new chapter, she relocated to the Austin area to enjoy more time with her family. She participated in Games for Life, enjoying music, parties, senior trips, and her retirement.
Jo loved to dance and has been known to play a little “Cajun Music” with her friends. Weekends were reserved for Aggie and Dallas Cowboy football.
She leaves behind daughters, Diana Klepac (Kenneth Akin) - De Leon, Mary Galban (Victor) – Austin; son, Richard Harrison (Becki) - Round Rock; grandchildren: Brad Klepac (Stacy), Victoria Faulkner (JR), Brandon Galban, Derek Galban, Brandy Harrison Byers, James Harrison, Shane Harrison; great grandchildren: Emery & Rennin Klepac, Halston, Steele & Hayes Faulkner, Bryana Byers; brother, Wilburn Murrow (Kathy) – Rogers; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, T J Threadgill, Joe Lee Murrow, Lola Mae Grospiron and Ophelia Arnold.
Pallbearers: Brad Klepac, Brandon Galban, Derek Galban, JR Faulkner, John Gutierrez, John Carpenter. Honorary Pallbearers: sons in law - Victor Galban and Kenneth Akin.
The family would like to thank Gracy Woods 1 Care Center staff, special thanks to Emanuel, Angela, Wendi & Susan, New Century Hospice, Heath & Dee, as well as her long-time friend, Patti Gutierrez.
Jo touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love and kindness; she will forever be missed.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with burial at Wilson Valley Cemetery.
