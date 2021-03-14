James (Jim) Gibson Lewis
James Gibson Lewis (Jim) passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, following a long illness with a stroke and a fall. Jim resided at Wildflower Place Assisted Living in Temple with his wife, Betty. Jim was born at King’s Daughters Hospital in Temple on July 20, 1927. He was the son of Sparks and Mattie Lewis.
Visitation will be Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:00 to 2:00 at Scanio Harper Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 at Wilson Valley Cemetery, Little River, Texas.
Jim worked very hard all of his life. He worked more than 37 years for the Soil Conservation Service in Temple. He also worked part time at Ray’s Drive In Grocery. After retiring from the SCS, he worked for a few more years with Betty at Jackson Home Health Care in Temple.
Jim and Betty just celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in February.
In 1980, Jim fulfilled a lifelong dream of building his home in the country at Wilson Valley. He and Betty lived happily for 37 years doing what he loved most: gardening and enjoying life.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty. He has three children: David Lewis and wife Alice of Temple, Debbie Corley and husband Wayne of Temple, and Don Lewis and wife Gwendy of Austin.
He has 5 grandchildren: Kerri Honeycutt and her fiancé Roy Maloney, Lori Honeycutt, Austin Lewis and his fiancé McKenna, Matthew Corley, and Megan Slaven. He also has 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
He is also survived by a sister, Barbara, who resides in Robinson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Scott & White Hospice or to Ronald McDonald House in Temple or to your own charity of choice.
