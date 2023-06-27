Florencio “Pete” A. Peralta
Florencio “Pete” A. Peralta, 87, of Copperas Cove, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
He was born on July 14, 1935 in Capitan, New Mexico to Filomeno and Emparitriz Aguilar Peralta.
Pete began his military career in the United States Army as Medical Specialist. He served for a total of 23 years with the Army, attaining the rank of Command Sergeant Major. He had three deployments to the Vietnam War, and served in the Korean War. Pete finally retired after serving for nineteen years in the Civil Service.
Pete married Amelia “Mollie” Quintero on September 18, 1976 and they had ten children. Pete was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, Vietnam Veterans Association, Veteran of Foreign Wars and the Wounded Warrior Foundation. Pete had a passion for God, Family, Country and service. He will always be remembered for his love of golf, woodworking and running.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister, two sons and one daughter.
Pete is survived by his wife, Amelia of Copperas Cove; his children, Monique Howard of Ft. Worth, Pauline (Floyd) Scott of Fayetteville, NC, Robert Carrillo of Kempner, Melissa (Tim) of Temple, Ronnie (Brenda) Peralta of Austin, Andrew Carrillo of Copperas Cove; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove with interment at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 3 pm.
Visitation will from 6 to 8 pm at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the Peralta family asks that you make a memorial donation in Pete’s name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or the American Heart Association. The family would also like to thank the Washington University Research Center.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Peralta family.
