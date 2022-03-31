Services for Susan Elaine Balch, 71, of Temple will be held in private at a later date.
Mrs. Balch died Saturday, March 26.
She was born July 16, 1950, in Electra to Harold Crutsinger and Margaret Yarbrough. She was raised in the Abilene and Merkle areas. She worked for Bill’s Grill for many years and American Bail Bond in Belton. She had been a Bell County resident for more than 55 years.
Survivors include her father of Temple; a daughter, Lisa Benson of Temple; a son, Righ Bishop of Temple; a brother, Matthew Crutsinger of Temple; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.