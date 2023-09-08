Max Gidden Marks was born on May 25, 1936, in Stanford Texas to Merle and Milton Marks. He married Mary Lou Proctor on November 9, 1958, at the Belton First Methodist Church and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage prior to his death at home surrounded by loving family on August 30, 2023.
Max attended school in Anson Texas, graduated with a B.S. from Hardin Simmons University in June 1958, and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt after summer camp at Ft. Hood. He served in the U.S. Army as an Infantry Commander and Pilot serving in Korea 1959-60, Vietnam 1966-67, and 1969-70. He served in the Army Chief of Staff Office 1970-1973 and then commanded the Golden Dragon CO 14th Infantry Battalion of the 25th Infantry Division 1974-1976. Max was medically retired due to diabetes on March 22, 1979, at Ft. Hood Texas.
During his twenty-one years of military service, he was awarded the following:
National Defense Service Medal; Bronze Star Medal w/3 Oak Leaf Clusters; Distinguished Flying Cross; Army Commendation Medal w/4 Oak Leaf Clusters; Armed Forces Honor Medal; Expert Infantry Badge; Army Aviator Badge; Senior Army Aviator; Meritorious Unit Commendation; Legion of Merit; Air Medal w/4 Oak Leaf Clusters; Vietnam Service Medal w/1 Silver Service Star; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry w/Palm; Army General Staff Identification Badge.
Max had a rich sense of humor and was gifted mechanically. He genuinely enjoyed other’s success, particularly his family’s. Left behind are his wife of 64 years, Mary Lou Marks, son Michael W. Marks, and wife Tori, Daughter Maxine E. (Marks) Trent, and husband Maurice. Granddaughters Brittany and husband Pat Huxen of Missouri, Breanne and husband Ben Chandler of Temple, Nickole, and husband Ethan Sharpe of Georgetown, Nicholas Trent of Washington, and Brett Trent and his wife Holly of Tennessee and four adorable great-granddaughters.
Funeral services pending.
In lieu of flowers memorials to First United Methodist Church, 205 East 3rd Ave. Belton, TX 76513 or a charity of your choice.
Affordable Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary