Services for Emma Mendoza, 75, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Mendoza died Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Weslaco.
She was born Han. 16, 1947, to Epifania Torres Mendoza and Manuel Mendoza Carrizales in Mexico. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. She was married to Abelardo Mendoza Sr. for 58 years.
She was preceded in death by a son, Arnoldo Mendoza
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Abelardo “Abel” Mendoza Jr. and Gildardo Mendoza; three daughters, Dora Dominguez, Dianira Bourgeois and Nora Mendoza Silva; three brothers, Honorio Mendoza, Jose Manuel Mendoza and Homero Mendoza; four sisters, Juana Rivera, Flora Torres, Susana Mendoza and Macrina Mendorza; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitaion will be 5-7 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.