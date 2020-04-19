Our beloved Alice Marie Frits Collins left this world on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020 surrounded by her 4 children in her home as she desired. She was 84 years old and had a blessed life. She was born to Alice Jean and Floyd Frits in Buckholts, Texas and graduated from Rogers High School. She moved to Austin for business school and there lived with her Aunt/sister Lessie Callan and tore up the basketball courts and made lifelong friends. She then met a handsome Army captain in flight school, Marion (Buck) Collins, and married after a whirlwind courtship. He took her around the world, literally and along the way they were blessed with 4 children, each of them as devoted and loving as their parents.
While moving often due to Buck’s Army career, Alice took pride in having her new home ready for guests with curtains hanging in just a few days time. How she did this, with children underfoot, was always amazing to everyone, but she was a determined woman who loved beautiful things. Even after they settled in Temple, Texas while Buck finished his military career at Fort Hood, she could hardly stay still and was always looking for her next beautiful home. She worked along the way outside the home as well and had stints at Lacks furniture store where she could help others make their homes beautiful. She also spent many years at the Bell County Adult Probation office which gave her some tales from the other side.
Mostly, she was a dedicated mother and wife. She was always a welcoming host to her children’s friends and the Collins house was one where you could always count on a good meal. You never got up from the table, before the next meal was being planned! Alice was also an avid shopper and enjoyed dressing her 3 daughters with enough clothes to overflow the closets. The Sampler and Rosebud stores knew when she was coming that it would be a good day! Remember the “you can take that home on approval” trick she played on the unsuspecting Buck!
After her children left home, Buck and Alice took to the road or the cruise ships and traveled extensively. They were part of a travel group called the Blue Jays and made so many dear friends during the RV days. They also took this time to nurture the relationships with their grandkids and they took them camping, to amusement parks or came to watch them play whenever they could. Alice was so very proud of her amazing grandchildren and always loved to brag about their accomplishments.
Her devotion to Buck was never more evident than during his fight with Alzheimer’s. She was fierce in making sure that he was in his home with her to the end. Despite her many health problems, she took over his duties as needed. The last few years, they spent hanging out together in the backyard watching the golfers go by and reminiscing about a life well lived.
As with most things in her life, Alice was determined to be in charge of her passing and decided to stop the lifesaving dialysis that she endured so she could take care of Buck and not be a burden to her children. She was surrounded the last weeks of her life by her kids exactly how she planned and was able to be reunited with her beloved Buck on the most beautiful Easter morning after the storms had passed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her children: Connie (Mike) Eshelman, Terri Tomlinson, both of The Woodlands; Mike (Dana) Collins and Melanie (Mike) Andreo of Austin; her grandchildren Ryan, Kyle and Colin Eshelman and their beautiful wives Tiffany, Whitney and Lyndsey, Austin Tomlinson, Hannah and Madison Collins, Matthew and Cary Andreo; her great grandchildren Ellie, Claire, Calvin and Miller Eshelman; and her sister Carol Lock of Rogers.
The family would like to thank Thelma, Priscilla, Angie and the staff at Brookdale Lakeway for the care they provided so lovingly to Alice.
A graveside service is planned for her family at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Unfortunately during the unprecedented Covid 19 pandemic, we are unable to celebrate Alice’s life with family and friends, but we will plan to do that whenever we are able to gather safely again.
In memory of Alice, donations can be made to the Memorial Baptist Church in Temple that provided her and Buck the fellowship they treasured during their later years at memorial.churchcenter.com. or a charity of your choice.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.