David Martin Fellows
David Martin Fellows, 63, passed away on May 1, 2022, at his home in Lampasas, TX. He was born on January 25, 1959, in Kittery, Maine to Paul DeWitt and Patsy June Wright Fellows Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Fellowship Church, 2974 US 281, Lampasas, TX, on May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. This will be a time for fellowship with family and friends to remember and celebrate the life of David.
David grew up in a military family, lived in many places, and graduated from DeRidder High School in Louisiana. He married Surita Cluck on April 22, 1989, in Temple, TX and they were happily married for 33 years.
David followed his daddy’s passion for bowling and his grandfather’s love of golf. His other hobbies included playing pool and cane pole fishing and he could always be found watching his daughter and granddaughter in their activities.
David was a land surveyor and loved his job. He started his career in 1985 with Frank Martin Engineering in Temple, TX. The company merged with All County Surveying in 1993 and David worked for them for 20 years. He moved to Lampasas and started working for Goodson Surveying and worked with them for the past 8 years.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Patsy Fellows, Jr.; grandparents, Vernon and Reba Wright and Paul and Wilma Fellows, Sr.; uncles, Jack Wright, Tom Wright, and Phillip Fellows.
David is survived by his wife, Surita of Lampasas; daughter, Katlynn Fellows of Lampasas; granddaughter, Kali May of Lampasas and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his grandson Kash David.
David is also survived by his brothers, Paul (Rhonda) Fellows III of Harker Heights, TX, Mitchell Blackmon of Midland, TX, Roger (Brenda) Blackmon of Burkburnett, TX, Richard Blackmon of Wichita Falls; sister, Shauna (Robert) Kennedy of Dean, TX; nephews, Paul (Haily) Fellows IV of Temple, TX, Robert (Kristen) Blackmon of Bluegrove, TX, Ryan (Brenna) Blackmon of Burkburnett, TX, Randy Blackmon and Reece Blackmon of Burkburnett, TX; nieces, Brooklyn Blackmon and Autumn Blackmon of Burkburnett, TX; uncle, Glenn (Patricia) Fellows of Albuquerque, NM; aunts, Lois Fellows of Las Cruces, NM, Gayle (Don) Wright Scott of Mansfield and Tommie Wright of Hattiesburg, MS.
