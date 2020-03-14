Services for Ricky Shanne Hasha, 63, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Salado with the Rev. Travis Burleson officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Hasha died Friday, March 13, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 30, 1957, in Lubbock to Elmo Robert and Beverly Jean Bearden Hasha. He graduated from Olton High School in 1975. He married Christine Proulx on Sept. 25, 2004. He was a cattle rancher. He was a member of First Baptist Church. He was a volunteer for Heart and Hands Ministries in Salado.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Chelsey Hershey of Spicewood, Christen Horner of Talpa and Sydney Hasha of Salado; his mother of Olton; a brother, Steve Hasha of Olton; a sister, Sherrie Griggs of Floydada; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Heart and Hands Ministries of Salado.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.