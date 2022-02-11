ROCKDALE — Services for Delores Marie “Dee” Pelzel, 72, of Thorndale will be 11 a.m. Monday in Taylor City Cemetery.
Mrs. Pelzel died Tuesday, Feb. 8, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 2, 1949, in Austin to Freddie Nolan and Grace Marie Burkhart Hobbs. She married John Pelzel on May 9, 1998, in Thorndale. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2007.
Survivors include two daughters, Millette Fisher of Thorndale and Vanessa Arms of Mexico; two sons, Lance Guerrero of San Angelo and Ryan Pelzel of Thorndale; three stepchildren, John, Krystal and Kellye; two brothers, Jerry Maxwell and Mike Hobbs; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.