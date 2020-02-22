Services for Lawrence Dale Human, 67, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Human died Sunday, Feb. 16, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 29, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to Lawrence and Netilee Vespie Human. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the “Good Ol’ Boys” band.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Human.
Survivors include three daughters, Misty Williams of Spring Branch, Valerie McNair of Jourdanton and Katrina Human of San Antonio; two sisters, Linda Santerelli of Illinois and Barbara Jean Seward of Ohio; a brother, Steve Human of Ohio; and five grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.