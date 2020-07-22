CAMERON — Services for Nellie Jo Obermiller, 81, of Bryant Station will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hope Lutheran Memorial Park in Buckholts.
Mrs. Obermiller died Monday, July 20, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 17, 1938, in Rogers to Clarence and Frances Hejl McNeill. She married Charles Obermiller. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Obermiller of Bryant Station; a son, Charles Obermiller of Hutto; a daughter, Raye Newmeyer of Helena, Mont.; three brothers, Clarence “Jack” McNeill and Terry McNeill, both of Rogers, and James “Jim” McNeill of Heidenheimer; two sisters, Debra Hewitt of Frisco and Susan Williams of Holland; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.