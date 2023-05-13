Private services are planned for Dianah Ruth Edwards, 80, of Troy.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Private services are planned for Dianah Ruth Edwards, 80, of Troy.
Mrs. Edwards died Thursday, May 11, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 31, 1943, in Lincoln, Neb., to Markus and Roberta Myers Koehn. She graduated from Carter–Riverside High School in Fort Worth. She married Franklin Edwards in Durant, Okla. They moved to Troy in 1972. She worked for more than 30 years for JC Penney and retired as the supervisor of the catalog department. She attended the First Baptist Church of Troy.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years; two sons, Jack Edwards of Temple and Patrick Edwards of Troy; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.