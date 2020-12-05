Services for Grady Ann Cockrell, 66, of Troy will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Cockrell died Tuesday, Dec. 1.
She was born Feb. 14, 1954, in Temple to G.A. and Cynthia Gibbs Cockrell. She graduated from Buckholts High School in 1971. She attended Temple College. She graduated from the University of Houston in 1979. She worked for the state of Texas.
Survivors include her mother of Temple; a brother, Britt Cockrell of Troy; a stepbrother, Darwin Dykes of Belton; and two stepsisters, Diane Tompkins of Temple and Gail Johanson of Lampasas.