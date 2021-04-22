BELTON — George Dewitt, 54, of Nolanville died Thursday, April 22, at a Harker Heights hospital.
Services are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 23, 2021 @ 1:31 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.