Eleanor Grisham Dugger, age 92, passed away on January 20th at her home in Cedar Park, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on January 28 at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado, with Interment to follow at Salado Cemetery.
Eleanor was born January 21, 1930, to Buford A. and Hazel Hart Grisham in Temple, Texas at the home of her grandmother, Adaline (Addie) Hart. Her childhood years were spent on family farms in Texas; first near Pendleton, and later in the Oenaville area. She graduated as Valedictorian from Troy High School in 1947, received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1951 and a Master of Religious Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1957.
She married Derald Dugger on August 12, 1952, and faithfully worked alongside him while he served as Pastor or Interim Pastor of many churches throughout Texas over the 60 years that followed. Her church activities included: serving as pianist, Sunday School teacher for various age groups, leading Bible studies, serving as Recreation / Retreat Coordinator, Drama Director, and Vacation Bible School Director.
Eleanor’s 33 year professional career in public education began with classroom teaching. She then became Instructional Coordinator for Austin Independent School District’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction, where she developed curriculum guides in Reading, Language Arts, and Social Studies for grades K-6. She was later appointed President of the Texas Association for Improvement of Reading, where she conducted staff development, performed teacher appraisals, and managed district-wide programs. Eleanor was also a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma’s Alpha Chapter. Upon retiring from AISD she became a Director at IES Foundation, where she spent two years hiring and training teachers for Spanish and French after-school programs. Eleanor’s career in education concluded with 10 years of supervising student teachers at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Her family and friends remember Eleanor’s ready smile, encouraging words, graciousness, tenacity, integrity, selfless service, and the delicious ‘Eleanor’s Edibles’ leaving them better than they were before.
Preceding her in death are her parents Buford and Hazel Grisham, her sister LaNell Edwards, and her husband of 68 years Joe Derald Dugger.
She is survived by her son Alan Kent Dugger (Jann Peacock) of Leander, brother-in-law Charles Edwards of Lakeway, grandson Bryan Dugger of Houston, granddaughter Allyson Jasper (Ryan) of Olathe, KS, four great-grandchildren Emily, Maddox, Adelyn and Lachlan Jasper, and her nephew Victor Edwards of Lakeway.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made considering the following, which were especially important to Eleanor: Baptist Temple (Women’s Ministry), 1804 Canterbury St., Austin, TX 78702; First Baptist Church Salado (Missions Fund), 210 S Main St, Salado, TX 76571.
Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the service
