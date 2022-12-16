Bernice Margaret Gray
December 14, 1930 –
December 12, 2022
Bernice Margaret Gray, age 91 of Temple, stepped into Heaven on Monday, December 12, 2022. Mrs. Gray was born December 14, 1930 in Ratibor to Edward and Mary Talasek. She graduated from Temple High School and attended Temple Secretarial School. She married the love of her life, James Lloyd Gray, Sr. on August 27, 1949, and was happily married for 64 years. Her husband accepted a position with Pan American Oil and they relocated to Fort Worth. During the ten years in Fort Worth, Bernice and James were blessed with three children. They moved back to Temple in 1963 to join a family business, Talasek and Sons Ford Tractor Dealership. Bernice worked as a secretary for the Joe Roark Insurance Agency for a number of years until she accepted a position with Scott & White Hospital as a Medical Secretary in the Ophthalmology Department. Upon leaving Scott and White Bernice and James opened their first business called The Graytique which was an antique store and furniture refinishing business. After closing the business she returned to Scott and White to work as Educational Assistant for the newly formed Scott & White Texas A&M School of Medicine. She worked in the surgery department with Dr. John Roberts and loved the experience of working closely with the medical students. When she left Scott and White for the second time she worked as a secretary for Rehability Health. Upon retiring Bernice and James opened their last business, Heart’s Desire, in Temple and later moved it to Salado.
Bernice was a member of Trinity Church of Temple, where she served as a member of the Praise Team and choir for years. She was active in the Temple chapter of Womens’ Aglow Fellowship and served as an officer. She also was a member of the Entre Nous Study Club in Temple.
Bernice grew up participating in Rainbow Girls through her church. She always loved music and played the piano and the accordion. She was talented artistically and believed God had given her those talents to serve Him. She pursued her passion for creative expression through drawing, painting, printmaking, and all manner of crafts for her entire life. She was still drawing and painting into her eighties!
Bernice was a faithful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with family and friends. She was a woman of integrity and humility, and loved to share her faith in God with others. She ran the race well and finished strong. We are so thankful to have called her Mother. God truly blessed us with this amazing gift!
She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Gray, Sr., her grandson, James L. Gray, III, her sister-in-law, Wanda W. Talasek, and her parents, Edward and Mary Talasek. Survivors include her son, James L. Gray, Jr. and wife, Cynthia of Round Rock, daughter, Kimberly A. Barnett and husband, Barry of Houston, and daughter, Alyson D. McCall of Temple. She has four grandchildren, Matthew Gray and wife, Fah of Pflugerville, Elizabeth Revel and husband, Adam of Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Preston Barnett and wife Rachel of McKinney, and Austin McCall of Temple. She has one great-grandchild, Ezra Gray Barnett of McKinney, and a brother, Edward Talasek, Jr. of Stonewall, Texas. Pallbearers are James L. Gray, Jr., Matthew E. Gray, Barry L. Barnett, Preston R. Barnett, Adam Revel and Austin McCall.
Visitation will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Pemberton officiating. Graveside Service will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be given to Trinity Church of Temple, P.O. Box 2085, Temple, Tx 76503-2085.
