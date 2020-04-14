ROSEBUD — Services for Alda Pomykal Armstrong, 96, of Houston will be private.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Armstrong died Sunday, April 12, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 5, 1923, in Rosebud to Joe and Mate Preusse Pomykal. She graduated from Rosebud High School. She married Jack Armstrong in 1947. She worked at the Convair defense plant in Fort Worth. She later worked for the Aldine Independent School District.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Tad Armstrong; two daughters, Jackie Watson and Lisa Gammill; three sisters, Bonnie Gutowski, Mae Holm and Joann Thun; two brothers, O’Gene Pomykal and Bud Pomykal; and two grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.