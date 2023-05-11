BELTON — Services for Lovell K. Beach, 89, of Moody will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Beach died Monday, May 8, at a Temple facility.
She was born Feb. 23, 1934, to Paul and Edna Kasner. She married Alan R. Beach on Oct. 23, 1951. She worked as a retail business owner before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Dennis J. Beach.
Survivors include three daughters, Debbie Seery of Lampasas, Denise McCaffrey of Temple and Laura Shadrick of Morgan’s Point; three sons, Greg Beach of Moody, Tony Beach of Temple and William Beach of Morgan’s Point; 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. on Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.