BELTON — Services for Rene Fonseca Costilla, 46, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Costilla died Wednesday, Jan. 20.
He was born Jan. 13, 1975, in Oklahoma City to Ismael and Sylvia Foncesa Costilla. He worked for Walmart in Temple and Durcon in Rockdale.
Survivors include three stepsons, Sean-Mikal Woods and Dylan Keith Woods, both of Rockdale, and Keely McMillian of Stephenville; his father of Belton; his mother of Mathis; three brothers, Genaro Costilla of Belton, Gabino Mendoza of Ingleside and Samuel Costilla of Mathis; a sister, Sonia Ann Mendoza of Mathis; three step-brothers, Jose Torres, Pablo Tores and Francisco Torres; two step-sisters, Elizabeth Serna and Odilioa Johnson; and a step-grandchild.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.