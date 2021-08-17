Visitation for Wesley Arlen Allen, 51, of Temple will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Allen died Friday Aug. 6, in a local hospital.
He was born Jan. 29, 1970, in Seguin to Arlen and LaQuinn Allen. He moved to the Belton area and graduated from Belton High School in 1988. He graduated from University of Central Texas with a Bachelor of Science degree in December 1992. He married Debra Erickson on Aug. 14, 1992. He worked for Sherwin-Williams for 30 years.
Survivors include his wife Debra Allen of Temple; a son, Andrew Allen of Salem, Wis.; a daughter, Madison Honeycutt of Moffat; a sister, Elizabeth Gregory of Troy; and two grandchildren.