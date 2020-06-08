Wilma Kolay Shaffner
( March 20, 1929 - June 04, 2020 )
Wilma was born in the Oscar Community in East Bell County. Her parents were Walter and Albina Martinek Kolay. For many years she operated Pop’s Family Restaurant on East Adams Avenue in Temple until she retired to care for family members with failing health.
She married Jack Shaffner on September 19, 1971. Wilma and Jack joined Cross Church on Birdcreek (formerly Temple Brethren Church) in the 1970’s and were both very active in several positions in the church as long as they could be. She was a very active member of the Christian Sisters. She loved to bake cakes, pies, and cookies. Canning vegetables was another interest of hers even up until just a few years ago. It was a great joy for her to participate in the Church Craft and Bake Shows. She spent endless hours preparing food items for these events and looked forward to greeting visitors and socializing with friends.
She lived across the parking lot from the church and enjoyed keeping watch on activities after she could no longer attend. She moved to Elmcroft of Cottonwood Assisted Living last September.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. They had no children. Survivors include friends, cousins, and her church family.
Wilma Kolay Shaffner, age 91 of Temple, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Monday, June 8, 2020 at Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Dr., Temple, Texas 76502 with Rev. Tim Chaplin officiating. Burial will follow at Seaton Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple, TX 76502 or any charity.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to Elmcroft of Cottonwood and Amedisys Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Their actions were gratefully appreciated.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.