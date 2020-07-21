Pascual Magaña, Sr.
Pascual Magaña, Sr., age 93 of Temple, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at a local hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Francisco Rodriguez, III officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5-7:00pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00pm.
Mr. Magaña was born on April 17. 1927 in Pendleton, Texas to the late Sylvestre Magaña and Refugio Lopez Magaña. He attended schools in Temple. He married Jessie Machuca on October 23, 1945 in Temple. Mr. Magaña was a medic in the US Army and National Guard. He was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant after over 12 years of service. He worked as an operating room tech at the Temple VA Hospital for many years and retired in 1989. He also worked for the Temple Independent School District, retiring after 23 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jessie Magaña; one son, Pascual Magaña, Jr.; three sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include three sons, Tony Magaña and wife Carmen of Heidenheimer, Joe Magaña and wife Dolores of Temple and Johnny Magaña of Seattle, Washington; one sister, Eluteria Gonzales of Belton; one sister-in-law, Lucy Perez of Temple; 19 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Paid Obituary