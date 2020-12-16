Services for Latesha Q. Blaylock Hill, 42, of Moody will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Valley Cemetery in Moody with the Rev. Dock Gilbert officiating.
Ms. Hill died Monday, Dec. 7, at her residence.
She was born April 17, 1978, in Waco to Wayne and Darlene Blaylock Guyton. She was a member of Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Moody. She worked for Moody Cabinet Shop.
Survivors include two sons, Trashawn Hill of Gatesville and Steven Franklin of Bogalusa, La.; two brothers, Glenn Blaylock of Waco and Myio Blaylock of Gatesville; and a sister, Tawashi Gray of Temple.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.