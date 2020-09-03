Juan Alberto Cruz-Solano
Juan Alberto Cruz-Solano died peacefully on August 28, 2020. Private family funeral and burial will be on Friday, September 4th 2020 at the
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
109 N Frazier St
Conroe, TX 77301
Juan was born to Adelaido and Maria Cruz-Solano in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico in July 1936. As a young boy, he harvested palm leaves and yucca roots which not only gave him a deep reverence for the land, but ultimately shaped him to become a hard worker and creative leader for his family and community. With a desire for personal growth and independence, he left his homeland to join the Air Force where he served for 15 years as a staff sergeant.
In 1955, Juan met the love of his life and most faithful caregiver, Dolores Cruz-Solano in Clovis, New Mexico. In
6 months, they would be married and begin to build the family of 7 children, 16 grand children, and 20 great grand children.
With Dolores by his side, he became a self-taught master craftsman — creating masterworks of wooden furniture that lined the halls of the famous La Fonda Hotel in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Juan’s altruism, social consciousness, and his desire to serve his community led him to be the founder of La Casa de Buena Salud Health Clinic that carries his legacy today.
Juan is survived by his wife Dolores Cruz Solano and their 7 children:
John Cruz Solano and spouse Lorena; Becca Korte and spouse Brian; Sylvia Cruz Solano; Orlando Cruz Solano; Ray Cruz Solano and spouse Jamie; Lolita Flores and spouse Mark; and Minerva McCutchen and spouse Ken; as well as 16 grand children, and 20 great grand children.
Juan leaves a legacy of caring craftsmanship, the goodness of the human spirit, appreciation of a good food, good music, the value of reinventing ourselves rather than giving up, and family ties that bind.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Paid Obituary