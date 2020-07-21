Services for James H. Davis Jr., 82, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Davis died Monday, July 13, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 9, 1937, in Temple to James H. Sr. and Loraine Brown Davis. He served in the U.S. Air Force and the Army National Guard. He married Lucille Stone Davis on Sept. 3, 1984. He worked for and managed grocery and convenient stores and was a self-employed truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, James H. Davis III of Mansfield and Billy Stone of Jarrell; two daughters, Brenda Benner of Gatesville and Beverly Stone of Bluffdale; three sisters, Mary Stanford of Temple, Dorothy Stephens of Morgan and Lanell Mersiovsky of Troy; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Research Center, 1310 Old Highway 63, South Suite 5, Columbia, Mo. 65201.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.