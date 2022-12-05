Services for Arthur Lee “Sonny” Wallace, 86, of Coolidge will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Pleasant View Cemetery in Troy with the Rev. Butch Boatright officiating.
Mr. Wallace died Friday, Dec. 2, at a Waco hospital.
He was born Nov. 6, 1936, in Meridian. He was adopted by Travis and Minnie Wallace. He grew up in Bosque and Johnson counties. He served as a sergeant in the Army for several years before his honorable discharge. He married Patsy Forsythe in December of 1952. He worked for the Sante Fe Railroad for more than 44 years, starting in 1964 in Cleburne and then transferring to Temple, where he would retire in 2008. He was a member of the United Pentecostal Church.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Coolidge; three daughters, Cherri Robinson and Darla Wiggins, both of Little River-Academy, and Karen Kerr of Temple; a son, Barry Wallace of Coolidge; a brother, Belvin Ahlsted of Burleson; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.