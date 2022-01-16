Ronald “Ronnie” Ray Winfrey
Retired Navy JAGC Captain and US Marine Corps Sergeant Ronald “Ronnie” Ray Winfrey passed away on November 12, 2021, at the age of 78. Born in Temple, Texas, on October 12,
1943, to Eva Lena and Claude Eugene Winfrey, he was one of 5 children. After graduating Troy High School (‘62), Ron attended Temple Junior College and St. Mary’s University. He then enlisted in the US Marine Corps and was deployed to Da Nang, Vietnam, with the 5th Marine Division from 1968-1969.
After serving in the Marine Corps, he completed law school at St. Mary’s University and obtained a Masters of Law from George Washington University. After his commission in the US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAGC), Ron was stationed in San Francisco, Bahrain, Washington DC, Newport (as the Commanding Officer of the Defense Institute of International Legal Studies) and Pearl Harbor, with multiple sea deployments. He retired from the Navy in 1998.
Thereafter, Ron worked as a Deputy Attorney General for the State of Hawai´i, and then as the first civilian Deputy Staff Judge Advocate (from 2000-2013), for the INDO-PACIFIC Command at Camp Smith. He traveled extensively, teaching the rule of law and ethics throughout the Asia-Pacific region.
Ron will be sorely missed by the many friends and colleagues he met around the world, and will forever be loved by those of us that he left behind. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and her son, James; Ron’s two daughters, Sarah and Leah; and Judy, the mother of his daughters; as well as by Ron’s sister, Vicki Winfrey of Texas. A celebration of Ron’s life will be held in Texas in the spring of 2022.
