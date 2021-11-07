Lena Reue Heitmeyer
A Life Well Lived
Lena Reue Heitmeyer died peacefully at the age of 97 in her home, Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021, in Salado, TX. She was born in Salado on October 20, 1924, to Edward and Esther Reue. Lena departed this world for her forever heavenly home.
Lena married Fred B. Heitmeyer on November 25, 1964. They were blessed with 40 years together. She retired from Sears in 1985 as their first female Class A retail store manager. By family and friends, she was known as the “BOSS”. In her spare time, she enjoyed ceramics, fishing, and cooking. Lena was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church of Bartlett, TX.
Preceded in death by her parents and brother Curtis Reue.
She is survived by her stepson John Arthur Heitmeyer (Debra) of Ft. Worth, TX; sister Robbie Goodnight of Temple, TX; nephew Gary Goodnight (Tracey) of Dallas, TX; nephew Alan Goodnight (Tammy) of Salado, TX; niece Rene Depoy (Mark) of Salado, TX. Lena will be fondly remembered by her step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, 503 N. Main Street, Belton, TX 76513.
- Viewing – Monday, November 8, 2021, 5:00-7:00 PM
-Service – Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 10:00 AM
Lena will be laid to rest with her husband, Fred B. Heitmeyer at the Holland Cemetery after the service on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department.
Paid Obituary