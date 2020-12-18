Services for Patricia Elaine “Pat” Campbell, 84, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Walter J. “Jay” Buzzini IV officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Campbell died Friday, Dec. 11, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 27, 1936, in Eagle Pass. She was an American Airlines flight attendant, 1957-1962. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She volunteered with Feed My Sheep and Meals on Wheels.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Lockard “Binks” Campbell Jr.
Survivors include a son, Lionel Lockard “Trey” Campbell III; a daughter, Remarize Anne Eyster; two sisters, Georgia-Ann Sutherland and Priscilla Gonzales; a stepbrother, Stanley Saathoff; a grandchild; and a stepgrandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.