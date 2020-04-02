Services for Kathryn Ann “Kathy” Brisbin, 70, of Temple will be private due to “shelter in place.”
Public services will be at a later date.
Mrs. Brisbin died Sunday, March 29, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 5, 1949, in Temple to W.E. and Helen Vaughan. She was a graduate of Temple High School. She attended Temple Junior College and the University of Texas. She married Robert “Bob” Brisbin Jr. on July 26, 1968. They returned to Temple in 1976. She started the Central Texas Computer Club in the early 1980s. She managed Gem Pawn Shop for more than 20 years both downtown and later on Central Avenue
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Robert William Brisbin of Temple; two daughters, Kelli Frisch of Temple and Niki Howton of Salado; her mother of Temple; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center, 2401 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76508.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.