Frances Hunter White
Frances Hunter White, age 102 of McGregor peacefully went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2022. She was born on April 20, 1920 in McGregor, Texas. She married James Lee White on September 21, 1940.
She was a member of McGregor First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her two sons, Robert Lee (Bob) White of McGregor and David White and wife Marilyn of Temple, three grandchildren, Shay Etler and husband Todd of Keller, Audra Kattness and husband Greg of Anchorage, Alaska and Charlotte Morehouse and husband Jason of Harker Heights, seven great-grandchildren, Austin Iven, Hunter Kattness, Larkin Kattness, Addyson Etler, Tobias Morehouse, Gideon Morehouse and Judah Morehouse.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters, Geneva Smith, Juanita Weiss and LaVera Dugger and a grandson Adam White.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 pm on Friday, June 17 at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, June 18 at McGregor Cemetery.
Paid Obituary