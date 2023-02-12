Nancy Jane Rogers Holle
Nancy Jane Rogers Holle, age 83, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Nancy was born in Houston, TX. on October 3, 1939 to Robert and Genevieve Rogers. She attended Brenham High School where she participated in several extracurricular activities, such as cheerleading. Upon graduation in 1958 she attended Blinn College, receiving an Associate of Arts Degree. She briefly attended Southwestern University before completing her Bachelors of Education degree from Sam Houston State University in 1961. That same year Nancy married Dennis Holle, forming a loving bond that would last for 58 years. She and Dennis then moved to Austin where he would attend The University of Texas Law School, and she would begin her teaching career. After moving to Belton, Texas, she taught Special Education at Leon Heights, then Sparta Elementary Schools for 35 years. During that time, she would receive her Masters of Education Degree from Texas A&M University. In retirement, Nancy continued her loving relationships with the special needs community through the ARC of Bell County, serving in a leadership role for the local Special Olympics Chapter, The Belton Blazers and serving on the board of MHMR in Temple, Texas.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Genevieve Rogers, her brother Charles Rogers and her husband Dennis Holle.
She is survived by sons Chuck and his wife Ralyn of Industry, Texas, Chris and his wife Jennifer of Temple, 4 grandchildren; Megan Holle Simmons and her husband Sam, Madison Holle, Benjamin Holle and William Holle and her great granddaughter Ellie Simmons.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Belton, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023. Reception to follow service.
The Graveside Funeral service will be held at Frieden’s United Church of Christ in Washington, TX. at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Reception to follow service.
In memory of our loved one, please consider donating to:
The ARC of Bell County
PO Box 811
Temple, Tx. 76503
Paid Obituary