BELTON — Services for Rosie Young Dominguez, 84, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Dominguez died Saturday, June 12.
She was born Sept. 21, 1936, in McQueeny to Ignacio and Bernita Young. She married Robert Arias Dominguez on Aug. 21, 1954. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She was a volunteer with local women’s ministries, medical ministries in Mexico and with Yellow Birds at Scott & White.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include six children, Robert Dominguez of Fort Worth, Leticia Wilkerson of Thornton, Chris Dominguez of Midland, Charlie Dominguez of Lawrence, Kan., Christine Mendez of Temple and Lisa Baker of San Antonio; two sisters, Aurora Aguilar and Gloria Young; a brother, Robert Young; 20 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Visitation also will be 5:30 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.