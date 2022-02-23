Services for Carolyn Janniece Thomas, 84, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Stranger Cemetery.
Mrs. Thomas died Friday, Jan. 28.
She was born Feb. 11, 1937, in Marlin to Glenn Willis and Ruby Elnora Ray Garrett. She worked at a medical center in Wharton and at a hospital in Temple. She married John Edward Thomas in 1956.
Survivors include her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation Christmas Child.